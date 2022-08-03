First Ukrainian corn ship arrives in Türkiye bound for Lebanon | News

The first cargo ship of corn from Ukraine to Lebanon arrived at a port in Istanbul on Tuesday, the Türkiye Ministry of Defense announced.

The Razoni ship left the Ukrainian port of Odessa last Monday under the flag of Sierra Leone, and is carrying around 27,000 tons of corn. Her passage through the Black Sea and entry into the Bosphorus Strait is part of the planned itinerary.

After undergoing a review process in the Turkish city by a delegation made up of representatives from Russia, Ukraine, Türkiye and the United Nations Organization (UN), the cargo ship will continue its route to guarantee the availability of the cereal on Lebanese soil.

Dün Ukrayna’nın Odessa Limanı’ndan hareket eden mısır yüklü RAZONİ kuru yük gemisi İstanbul Boğazı Karadeniz girişine ulaşmış, kendisine tahsis edilen mevkiye demirlemiştir. pic.twitter.com/ay7zmTfrzT

— TC Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma)

August 2, 2022

The transit of the Razoni from Ukraine to Lebanon responds to the agreement signed by Russia and Ukraine in Türkiye in July, to guarantee exports of cereals that have remained in Ukrainian ports since the beginning of the conflict.

The agreement states that within 120 days the wheat must be evacuated from the Ukrainian ports of Chernomorsk, Odessa and Yuznhy. If both parties consider it necessary, the agreement can be extended for another 120 days.

In this sense, the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, Alexander Kurbakov, pointed out that his country plans to achieve full transshipment capacity for agricultural products in the coming weeks, and the port of Odessa is preparing for the departure of another 16 ships.





