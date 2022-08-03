Russia denounces use of Lepestok mines by Ukraine | News

Russia’s deputy representative to the United Nations (UN), Dmitri Polianski, sent a letter to the secretary general of the multilateral organization on Tuesday denouncing the use of Lepestok antipersonnel mines by Ukrainian military troops.

Polianski reported that the letter was expressly addressed to the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, and to the Permanent Representative of China, Zhang Jun, “with additional information on the mining of civilian facilities by Ukraine in Donbas with Lepestok mines”, prohibited. since 1997.

The Russian diplomat assured that photographic evidence was also attached and assured that “the letter will be distributed as an official document of the Security Council and the UN General Assembly.”

Novorossiya by this hour����

����Russia sent UN Secretary General data on Ukrainazis shelling cities in Donbas by small anti-personnel mines “Lepestok”

����Media reported a split in Ukrainazi (SBU) after loss of classified materials and defection of employees to Russian side pic.twitter.com/BRhxKGmhRk

— ZAR ZOV (@ZAR_ZOV)

August 2, 2022

On July 29, Polianski addressed the UN Security Council to speak on the issue of Ukraine, and denounced the terrorist actions committed by the forces of that country in the Donbas region, through the active dispersion of mines. Lepestok.

“Its peculiarity is that it is the size of the palm of the hand, practically invisible on the ground and very similar to a child’s toy. If touched or stepped on, an explosion occurs. It will cripple an adult and almost certainly kill a child. So tell me, why launch these deadly toys in the rear, in the middle of peaceful cities?

In this sense, Polianski underlined the interest of the Ukrainian forces in murdering minors, with weapons supplied by Western countries. At the same time, the Russian official highlighted the insensitivity of the President of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky, to the murder of children who live in the southern and eastern parts of his country.

�������� Russian military engineers from the International Mine Action Center arrived in Donetsk. Russian sappers are checking the city’s streets, parks, squares and courtyards for the presence of anti-personnel mines Lepestok, pic.twitter.com/tP3AtmBmZD

— #TimeToMoveToRussia���� (@Darwin598304911)

August 1, 2022

“Do you know what Ukrainian President Zelensky said this afternoon, after the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) killed five children in a row? Do you think he expressed his condolences to the parents who lost what was most dear to them? Nope! I will quote his statement: “It finally seems that the Western artillery – the weapons we receive from our partners – is working very hard. Its precision is really as it should be, ”said the senior Russian diplomat.

Lepestok antipersonnel mines have been banned in Ukraine since 1997, when it joined the Ottawa Treaty, committing to destroy them within four years, and not to use them in any context.

Recently, videos of Russian soldiers deactivating this type of mines in Donetsk began to circulate on social networks; Meanwhile, the Western media used the images to spread the alleged dismantling of the Lepestok in Donbass.

Lepestok mines act at a distance and explode once the person steps on the sensor, causing irreversible trauma to their lower limbs.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



