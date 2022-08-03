World
China says global nuclear conflict is not inevitable
UN, August 3 – RIA Novosti. A nuclear conflict is not inevitable, although tensions remain in the world, Fu Tsong, head of the disarmament department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told RIA Novosti.
“The situation in the world is tense, there are conflicts, but I do not believe that a nuclear war is inevitable. Because all the permanent members of the Security Council are committed to the well-known formula that a nuclear war cannot be won and should not be unleashed,” RIA stated. News Tsong on the sidelines of the UN NPT review conference.
He stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin also expressed adherence to this formula in a message to the conference participants, and earlier this year the leaders of the countries of permanent members of the UN Security Council also made a statement.
