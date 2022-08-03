WASHINGTON, August 3 – RIA Novosti. The US administration treats the authorities in Ukraine, including Volodymyr Zelensky, with much more concern and distrust than is usually shown in public, wrote columnist Thomas Friedman in the New York Times.

In an article published in Opinions, the three-time Pulitzer Prize-winner criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “completely reckless” visit to Taiwan, citing the conflict in Ukraine as one of his arguments, which he said is “SO incomplete,” SO unstable” and “SO not without dangerous surprises.”

“A worse time could not have been chosen. Dear reader, the Ukrainian war is not over. And privately, US officials are far more concerned about Ukraine’s leadership than it is made public. “, he wrote.

Friedman noted that “fun things” were going on in Kyiv and lamented that no one had provided convincing explanations for the recent resignations of the prosecutor general and head of the SBU. “It’s like we don’t want to look too closely under the hood…for fear of seeing corruption and all sorts of tricks there after we’ve invested so much in it,” the article says.

When asked for comment, National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby did not respond directly. “The President has spoken many times about his admiration for President Zelensky and his courage during the war. He has spoken personally to President Zelensky many times. He understands the stress that President Zelensky and the entire Ukrainian people are under and therefore is very committed to continuing to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression,” he said at a briefing at the White House.

“However, in the midst of all this, we are running the risk of a conflict with China over Taiwan, provoked by the unauthorized and frivolous visit of the Speaker of the House of Representatives. The elementary truth of geopolitics is that you should not start a war on two fronts with two superpowers at the same time,” wrote Friedman.

Vladimir Putin, in his greetings to the participants and guests of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) conference on Monday, said that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed, noting that the Russian Federation consistently follows the letter and spirit of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty weapons.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.”

For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces strike only at the military infrastructure and Ukrainian troops and, as of March 25, they have completed the main tasks of the first stage – they have significantly reduced the combat potential of Ukraine. The main goal in the Russian military department was called the liberation of Donbass.