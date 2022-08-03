Deaths due to forest fire in the US increase to four | News

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday the discovery of two more deaths from the fire in McKinney, bringing to four the number of victims caused by the fire that has been active for three days affecting 22,460 hectares of forests in the north California, near the border with the state of Oregon.

“Search teams located two additional deceased individuals at the McKinney Fire perimeter on Monday. Both individuals were located in separate residences along SR 96. This brings the number of confirmed deaths to four.

Likewise, the authority stressed that there is no additional information on the deceased and work is being done on the process of identifying the bodies.

Search teams located two additional deceased individuals in the #McKinneyFire perimeter Monday. Both individuals were located at separate residences along SR 96. This brings the confirmed fatality number to 4. **No additional info pending identification & family notifications** pic.twitter.com/RoSl9I7j3F

At the same time, the authorities detail that the forest fire has been mitigated on a night with clouds that led to a drop in temperatures, and on Tuesday morning there has been no growth in the perimeter of the fire.

The McKinney, located in the Klamath National Forest, constitutes the largest wildfire in California so far in 2022.

This year, the firefighters of that state have had to fight against 4,927 fires that have destroyed 60,000 hectares of forests.

The National Fire Center (NIFC) declared that seven new large fires have been detected since Monday, distributed as follows: two in California, two in Wyoming, and three more in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.





