Orban held talks with Trump

BUDAPEST, August 3 – RIA Novosti. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held talks with former US President Donald Trump in the United States, where he arrived to participate in the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Hungarian Prime Minister’s spokesman Bertalan Havasi said.

“Prime Minister Viktor Orban held a meeting with former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday,” Havasi was quoted as saying by the MTI news agency.

It is noted that the meeting took place at the Trump estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, in addition to Orban, from the Hungarian side, the meeting was attended by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, political adviser to the Prime Minister Balazs Orban and chairman of the parliamentary commission on foreign affairs Zsolt Nemeth. Szijjártó posted a video of the meeting on social media, captioning it “Glad to see you again.”

“Hungarian-American political relations were at their peak when Donald Trump was President of the United States. We hope that our relations will continue to be at the same level!” Szijjarto wrote.

Orban plans to speak at the opening of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas, at the invitation of Trump. Earlier in May, the flagship event of the conservative forces for the first time took place outside the United States – in Budapest. Trump did not attend in person, but delivered a video message to the participants, calling Orban a “great leader”, “a real gentleman” and “a very good man who has done a fantastic job for his country.”

Earlier, Szijjártó, during his visit to the United Arab Emirates, said that former US President Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for mediating the signing of the “Abraham Peace Accords” between Israel and the Arab countries.