UN, August 3 – RIA Novosti. The acquisition of nuclear weapons by Kyiv would violate Ukraine’s obligations under the NPT, grossly undermine the nuclear nonproliferation regime, Alexander Trofimov, a representative of the Russian delegation, said speaking at the NPT Review Conference.

“The statements of representatives of Kyiv cannot but cause concern, not only calling into question the viability of the Budapest Memorandum, but also capable of being interpreted as an application for a revision of Ukraine’s non-nuclear status,” Trofimov said.

“Such a destabilizing step would be contrary to Kyiv’s obligations under the NPT, grossly undermine the integrity of the nuclear non-proliferation regime and create unacceptable risks for international security,” he added.

According to the diplomat, Kyiv has not complied with its obligations under the Budapest agreements for many years. “In particular, those that were designed to counteract the growth of aggressive nationalism and chauvinism in Ukraine,” he said.

As Trofimov pointed out, the loss of territorial integrity by Ukraine was the result of internal centrifugal processes provoked by the external destabilizing influence of the West in an attempt to tear Ukraine away from Russia, “to which neither the Russian Federation nor its obligations under the Budapest Memorandum have the slightest relation.”

“Neither in 1994 nor subsequently did Russia undertake to recognize the coup d’état and force parts of Ukraine to remain in its composition against the will of the local population itself,” Trofimov said.