Media: China suspends sand exports to Taiwan

MOSCOW, August 3 – RIA Novosti. China has suspended sand exports to Taiwan since Wednesday, CGTN reported, citing the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday. The US administration, warned by Chinese President Xi Jinping that “playing with fire risks getting burned,” assured Beijing of its commitment to the “one China” policy, but distanced itself from the visit, saying that Pelosi makes her own decisions.

The PRC considers the island its province and always opposes any contact between Taipei representatives and current officials, especially high-ranking officials, or the military from countries with which Beijing has diplomatic relations.

China has already stated that it will take strong measures to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity. According to Zhang Jun, Permanent Representative of the People’s Republic of China to the UN, “Taiwan is an integral part of China’s territory,” and the issue of territorial integrity is a “red line.”