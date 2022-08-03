Media: East Germany threatened by riots due to the embargo on Russian oil

MOSCOW, August 3 – RIA Novosti. An embargo on Russian oil threatens to turn into unrest in East Germany, with such a warning, according to the publication Telepolis, was made by Bundestag deputy from the CDU party Jens Koeppen.

We are talking about the situation around the PCK Raffinerie GmbH refinery in Schwedt, Brandenburg. Five months are left before the entry into force of the ban on oil supplies from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline. The German federal government decided to impose an embargo – and left the inhabitants of the region to their fate, writes Telepolis. The authorities, the publication believes, do not plan to save jobs and salaries of the plant’s employees.

According to Koeppen, the atmosphere in the region as a whole is “extremely tense.” “I don’t even want to imagine what awaits us politically when there is a shortage at gas stations,” he said.

Brandenburg Finance Minister Katrin Lange warned that the situation could become really serious in the near future. “Social problems are back with a vengeance.”

The Druzhba oil pipeline originates in the Samara region, passes through Bryansk and then branches into two sections: northern (through the territory of Belarus, Poland, Germany) and southern (through the territory of Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary). The pipeline ensures the export of oil from Russia to Europe.

After the start of the special operation in Ukraine, Western countries began to impose sanctions against Russia, in particular, on energy resources. The sixth package provides for the gradual introduction of an embargo on oil imports. The ban will only affect shipments by sea, and oil coming through the Druzhba pipeline is not subject to restrictions, but the German government also took the initiative to abandon Russian oil products until February 2023. All this has already turned into problems for the West itself, provoking a sharp increase in inflation and prices for food and gasoline.

Germany also faced rising energy prices and a surge in inflation. Due to the rise in fuel prices, primarily gas, the German industry has largely lost its competitive advantages, which also affected other areas of one of the most powerful economies in the European Union.