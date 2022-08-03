World

Chinese Foreign Minister Threatens Pro-Taiwan Independence Forces

BEIJING, August 3 – RIA Novosti. China will leave no room for action for pro-Taiwan independence forces, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a statement Wednesday morning in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.
“China will leave no room for action by pro-Taiwan independence forces or interference from outside forces,” the statement said, quoted on the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s official website.
Wang Yi stressed that no matter how the US promotes “Taiwan independence”, these efforts will be in vain.
Speaker of the US House of Representatives Pelosi landed at the Taipei airport on Tuesday. The US administration, warned by the Chinese president that “playing with fire risks getting burned,” assured Beijing of its commitment to the “one China” policy, but distanced itself from the visit, saying that the speaker makes her own decisions.
China does not rule out military action against Taiwan

