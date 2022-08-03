It became known how the EU gets rich on “refuseniks” from Russian gas

In particular, Poland buys gas under the gas reverse from Germany, and Bulgaria – from Greece. “At the same time, in many “refusenik” countries, not so much households as industrial enterprises are experiencing big problems from gas shortages. This is already creating a great burden on the economic growth of countries, since reverse gas supplies are in any case more expensive,” the expert noted.

According to him, this makes it possible for countries that have agreed to pay for Russian gas in rubles to make money on the reverse to the “refusenik” countries and thereby partially compensate for the increase in gas prices. At the same time, gas supplies to the EU are now unstable and the reverse could stop at any moment, which puts the economies of countries such as Bulgaria in a state of extreme uncertainty. However, the appeal of the Bulgarian business to return direct deliveries will not be heard yet, Smirnov concluded.