It became known how the EU gets rich on “refuseniks” from Russian gas
MOSCOW, August 3 – RIA Novosti. EU countries that have refused Russian gas supplies can only survive due to the reverse from more pragmatic neighbors who buy gas from the Russian Federation for rubles, Yevgeny Smirnov, professor at the Department of World Economy and International Economic Relations at the State University of Management, told Prime News Agency.
In particular, Poland buys gas under the gas reverse from Germany, and Bulgaria – from Greece. “At the same time, in many “refusenik” countries, not so much households as industrial enterprises are experiencing big problems from gas shortages. This is already creating a great burden on the economic growth of countries, since reverse gas supplies are in any case more expensive,” the expert noted.
According to him, this makes it possible for countries that have agreed to pay for Russian gas in rubles to make money on the reverse to the “refusenik” countries and thereby partially compensate for the increase in gas prices. At the same time, gas supplies to the EU are now unstable and the reverse could stop at any moment, which puts the economies of countries such as Bulgaria in a state of extreme uncertainty. However, the appeal of the Bulgarian business to return direct deliveries will not be heard yet, Smirnov concluded.
