Antonov said new US sanctions against Russia harm world markets

WASHINGTON, August 3 – RIA Novosti. New U.S. sanctions against Russia are further shattering global markets already suffering from supply chain disruptions, said Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov.

On Tuesday, the US expanded sanctions on Russia to include 13 individuals and more than 30 entities on the restrictive list.

“The ‘sanctions machine’ promoted by Washington continues to ‘stamp’ restrictions against domestic businesses in an attempt to oust Russia from world markets. To take vacant positions through banal blackmail, and not fair competition,” Antonov said in a response to a media question published by the Russian embassy.

“Such “diligence” by the American authorities further shakes global markets, already suffering from significant supply chain disruptions. Hence, there are risks of further price increases and problems with obtaining the necessary products. The greatest damage will be inflicted on developing countries,” Antonov stressed.

He added that “it will not work to isolate Russia, no matter how hard our opponents try.”

After the start of the special military operation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the West increased sanctions pressure on Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people.