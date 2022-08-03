China has suspended the import of a number of products from Taiwan

BEIJING, August 3 – RIA Novosti. China has suspended imports of citrus fruits and certain types of frozen fish from Taiwan since Wednesday, according to a notice from China’s General Administration of Customs.

“A decision has been made to suspend the import of citrus fruits, chilled common sablefish and frozen horse mackerel from Taiwan to the mainland from August 3, 2022,” the statement said.

It is noted that this decision was made due to the repeated recent detection of quarantine pests in these products, as well as COVID-19.

On August 2, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Pelosi landed at the Taipei airport. The US administration, warned by the Chinese president that “playing with fire risks getting burned,” assured Beijing of its commitment to the “one China” policy, but distanced itself from the visit, saying that the speaker makes her own decisions.

The PRC considers the island its province and always opposes any contact between Taipei representatives and current officials, especially high-ranking officials, or the military from countries with which Beijing has diplomatic relations.