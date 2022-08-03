World

China has suspended the import of a number of products from Taiwan

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 53 seconds ago
1 minute read

BEIJING, August 3 – RIA Novosti. China has suspended imports of citrus fruits and certain types of frozen fish from Taiwan since Wednesday, according to a notice from China’s General Administration of Customs.
“A decision has been made to suspend the import of citrus fruits, chilled common sablefish and frozen horse mackerel from Taiwan to the mainland from August 3, 2022,” the statement said.
It is noted that this decision was made due to the repeated recent detection of quarantine pests in these products, as well as COVID-19.
On August 2, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Pelosi landed at the Taipei airport. The US administration, warned by the Chinese president that “playing with fire risks getting burned,” assured Beijing of its commitment to the “one China” policy, but distanced itself from the visit, saying that the speaker makes her own decisions.
The PRC considers the island its province and always opposes any contact between Taipei representatives and current officials, especially high-ranking officials, or the military from countries with which Beijing has diplomatic relations.
01:44

China does not rule out military action against Taiwan

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 53 seconds ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

China Reiterates Opposition to Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit | News

15 hours ago

Chinese Army Conducts Naval Exercises in the Yellow Sea | News

16 hours ago

Iran rules out producing nuclear weapons | News

17 hours ago

Israeli police arrest Palestinian governor of East Jerusalem | News

19 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.