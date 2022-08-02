China Reiterates Opposition to Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit | News

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Zhao Lijian, warned the Government of the United States (USA) on Monday that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will not sit idly by if the speaker of the House of Representatives of the USA, Nancy Pelosi, visits Taiwan.

Chinese army reaffirms sovereignty over the island of Taiwan

During a press conference, the spokesman reiterated that Beijing opposes Pelosi’s visit to that island, which they consider to be part of China, and that their country will take strong countermeasures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The spokesman’s statements came amid heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait, fueled after the announcement of Pelosi’s tour of Asian nations (Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan) and her possible visit to Taiwan.

Lijian denounced that the US has tried to distort and empty the principle of one China, which it claims to share at the level of speeches but then disrespects with its actual acts.

He considered that Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan would have a political impact that he described as appalling, due to her high position in the US government, but assured that Beijing is fully prepared for any eventuality.

Last Thursday, Presidents Xi Jingping and Joe Biden had a telephone conversation in which he reaffirmed his commitment to the one-China policy.

Although the US government has not yet announced whether Pelosi will make a stopover in Taiwan, the media have referred to the possibility that this will happen between Tuesday, August 2 and Wednesday, August 3.

US deploys ships and planes near Taiwan

Media outlets report that the US is moving aircraft carriers, other ships and numerous aircraft closer to Taiwan in anticipation of Pelosi’s possible visit to the island.

Among these means, the closest to the area are the aircraft carriers USS Ronald Reagan (which is in the South China Sea), and the amphibious assault ships USS Tripoli (located near the Japanese island of Okinawa) and USS America ( in the Japanese port of Sasebo).

Further afield, amid military exercises taking place in Hawaii, are the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, the multipurpose amphibious assault ship USS Essex, 36 other warships and three submarines.

Press media reported that two Lockheed HC-130 combat search and rescue aircraft, as well as multiple KC-135 tanker planes, arrived on the Japanese island of Okinawa from Alaska.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



