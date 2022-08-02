Iran rules out producing nuclear weapons | News

The Government of Iran assured this Monday that they have the technical capabilities to build a nuclear bomb but, likewise, reiterated that it is not part of their plans to develop a project in this regard.

Iran says ready to end nuclear deal talks

The statements by the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohamad Eslami, come amid the deadlock in talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Eslami pointed out that the Iranian nuclear program is carried out under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and within the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

We work closely with our JCPOA partners, in particular the Coordinator, to give another chance to the US to demonstrate good faith & act responsibly. As Iran, we stand ready to conclude the negotiations in a short order, should the other side be ready to do the same. 2/2

July 31, 2022

July 31, 2022

However, the head of the Iranian atomic energy regulation office denounced what he called the false accusations against Iran for its nuclear program and stated that they derive from Israeli intelligence statements, while recalling that in order to reactivate the agreement requires that the United States return to fulfill its commitments, abandoned when it unilaterally withdrew from the pact in 2018.

In turn, the chief Iranian negotiator before the agreement, Ali Baqeri, affirmed on Sunday that Tehran had transferred a counterproposal to recover the nuclear agreement to the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for the Common Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell. “We have shared our proposals on substance and form so that a speedy conclusion of the Vienna negotiations can be achieved,” he said.

The Iranian authorities are currently negotiating with the signatory countries of the agreement and with Borrell to “give another opportunity for the United States to demonstrate good faith and act responsibly, Iran is prepared to complete the negotiations as soon as possible, if the other party is prepared to do the same,” he explained.

The European foreign policy chief said last week that a new draft had been submitted to Iran and the United States to revive the nuclear deal. Washington replied that it was studying the proposal and that it would respond to Brussels as soon as possible.

Iran has announced the withdrawal of its commitments on several of the points of the 2015 nuclear agreement after the United States left the pact unilaterally in 2018, however the Iranian authorities have defended that these steps can be reversed if the United States withdraws the sanctions and returns to the agreement.





