Israeli police arrest Palestinian governor of East Jerusalem | News

The Israeli police again arrested the Palestinian governor of East Jerusalem, Adnan Ghaith, on Monday after raiding his house in the Silwan neighborhood, located on that side of the city, occupied by Tel Aviv since the 1967 war.

CMIO.org in sequence:

New Israeli crackdown leaves at least 11 Palestinians injured

Media outlets report that security forces searched and ransacked the home of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) official before taking him away for questioning.

Uniformed and intelligence personnel participated in the police operation, which joins frequent actions of harassment against Ghaith.

Since taking office as governor of (occupied) East Jerusalem on August 31, 2018, this official has been detained at least 17 times.

Israeli occupation police today detained the Palestinian Authority’s Jerusalem governor Adnan Ghaith after raiding his home in Silwan neighborhood, in occupied Jerusalem.

Ghaith was detained more than 17 times since he was appointed governor of occupied East Jerusalem in 2018. pic.twitter.com/pfmp3CN28S

— Palestine Responds (@PalestineRespon)

August 1, 2022

The Israeli occupiers prevent him from traveling to the West Bank, sometimes keep him under house arrest, and constantly hamper his communication with other Palestinian leaders.

In a statement condemning a previous arrest of the leader, the city government said that Israel attacks Palestinian symbols, including Ghaith, to undermine and diminish the Palestinian presence in the city.

Tel Aviv has publicly stated its interest in increasing the presence of Israeli settlers there. According to non-governmental organizations, around 200,000 settlers live in that area and more than 490,000 settle in occupied West Bank territories.

Political activity by Palestinian officials is not prohibited and is protected by the Oslo Accords (1993), which Israel signed with the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

Other press reports indicate that in the last hours the Israeli police also raided the Al Hilal club, in the Old City (also in East Jerusalem), established as a social and sports club in 1972. The uniformed officers forced the personnel who attended a camp of summer, among them numerous children, to abandon it for no apparent reason.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source