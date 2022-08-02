UN warns of nuclear annihilation of humanity | News

At the opening of the conference of the 191 signatory countries of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Agreement (NPT) at the United Nations, its Secretary General António Guterres warned: “Today, humanity is one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation “.

After being postponed several times since 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic, the 10th review conference of the NPT, an international treaty that entered into force in 1970 to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons, is being held until August 26 at UN headquarters.

Guterrez urged the world to “get rid of its nuclear weapons” at a time when the two greatest powers, the United States and Russia, exchanged messages separately on the matter.

Antonio Guterres: "THE WORLD IS JUST A MISUNDERSTANDING OR A CALCULATION ERROR AWAY FROM A NUCLEAR WAR"

He described the moment as "serious"

Will the (united) nations achieve a new Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons?

Will dialogue or conspiracy prevail?

Will dialogue or conspiracy prevail?��

President Vladimir Putin indicated that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and that it should never be waged, while stressing that Russia has consistently followed the letter and spirit of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

For his part, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, assured that he is ready to discuss with Russia a new nuclear weapons agreement that replaces the current one that expires in February 2026.

“Today my government is prepared to hold negotiations on a new arms control system to replace START III, whose validity ends in 2026,” the US president said in a statement.

The United States will continue to support the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Biden said, on the occasion of the tenth review conference of the document that opens this Monday in New York.

In his message, the Russian president specified that Moscow advocates “equal and indivisible security for all members of the international community.”

“In more than half a century of existence, the treaty has become a key element of the international system of security and strategic stability. The commitments it stipulates in the areas of non-proliferation, disarmament and the peaceful use of atomic energy are for the benefit of nuclear and non-nuclear countries,” Putin said.

The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty only allows the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and China to possess nuclear weapons and prohibits them from transferring or having control over such weapons to any other nation.

The clauses of the agreement also prohibit these five states from helping any non-nuclear-weapon country (whether or not it is a party to the treaty) to manufacture, acquire or have control over weapons and devices of mass destruction.





