Russian President reiterates call to avoid nuclear war | News

The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, indicated on Monday that a nuclear war has no winners and, because of the humanitarian impacts it generates, it should not be carried out.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia presents its new naval doctrine on Navy Day

During the tenth conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), the head of state specified that Russia defends equal and indivisible security for all members of the world community.

“As a state party to the NPT and one of its depositaries, Russia consistently follows the letter and spirit of the Treaty, our obligations under the relevant bilateral agreements with the United States on the reduction and limitation of relevant arms have also been fulfilled. fully,” President Putin said.

At the same time, the Russian president added that for more than half a century, the Treaty has represented one of the key elements of the international system of security and strategic stability, pointing out that the obligations established in the spheres of non-proliferation and the peaceful use of atomic energy meet the interests of nuclear and non-nuclear countries.

“We attach great importance to the safeguards system of the International Atomic Energy Agency as a verification mechanism of the Treaty and we consider it extremely important to ensure its objective, depoliticized and technically justified application,” said the head of state.

����President V.#Putin to #NPT #RevCon:

��We value the system of #IAEA safeguards as #NPT verification mechanism. It’s important to ensure its depoliticized & technically credible application. All States abiding by #NPT should have access to peaceful atom with no preconditions.

— Russian Mission Vienna (@mission_rf)

August 1, 2022

Likewise, President Putin urged all countries to comply with the requirements of the NPT in order to be entitled to access nuclear energy for peaceful purposes without any additional conditions.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source