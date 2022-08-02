Palestine denounces theft of Israel by retention of resources | News

The Government of Palestine described as theft the Israeli action of withholding 170 million euros intended for this group, which helps compensate Palestinian prisoners held by Israel and their families.

Israeli police arrest Palestinian governor of East Jerusalem

The spokesman for the Palestinian Presidency, Nabil Abu Rudeina, referred to this attitude as “dangerous”, while stating that “the rights of the prisoners will be guaranteed despite the pressure”.

At the same time, Rudeina emphasized that “one cent of the money of the Palestinian prisoners who fought for freedom, Jerusalem and the creation of an independent Palestinian state will not be allowed,” the organization’s spokesman said.

Urgent: Israeli occupation forces kill a young Palestinian in the Jenin refugee camp.

Similarly, Abu Rudeina reiterated that the Israeli decision “is contrary to international law”, and therefore urged the international community to put pressure on Israel to cancel this type of provocative measures.

“The Government of Israel must review its positions and decisions to prevent the situation from reaching a dangerous point”, in a context where the scale of violence against Palestinians is increasing.

Israel has tried on several occasions to discredit the Government of Palestine, describing it as supporting terrorists, due to its help to Palestinian families affected by the Zionist regime.

Another of Israel’s crimes is evidenced in the attack on journalists and people who report such arbitrariness. On August 1, local platforms reported that Israel committed 21 violations against Palestinian journalists in July, including shootings, arrests and a travel ban.





