Cuba sends condolences to Iran for damage caused by heavy rains | News

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, sent this Monday a message of condolences to the people and Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran due to the heavy rains recorded in recent days in that country, causing human losses and damage to infrastructure.

Through a message posted on his Twitter account, the Cuban foreign minister also extended his words to relatives and relatives of those who died during the tragedy.

According to the Iranian authorities, the monsoon rains that have hit the country since July 23, and which intensified on July 27, have killed more than 80 Iranians and at least 30 people are reported missing.

We express our deepest condolences to the Iranian people and government for the unfortunate loss of human life and damage caused by the heavy rains that have taken place in recent days. We extend the same to relatives and relatives of the victims. pic.twitter.com/mWCwxGht6E

According to Red Crescent Secretary General Yaghub Soleimani, at least 60 Iranian cities, 140 towns and more than 500 villages were affected by the floods.

Local media also report that Tehran counts 35 deaths, while the nearby province of Mazandaran counts the largest number of missing, with about 20 people.

Last Saturday, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, thanked the authorities of his nation for the immediate response to attend to the areas affected by the floods caused by rainfall.

Likewise, the government authority recognized the work of the rescuers, and requested the continuity of the actions, given the announcements that the rains will continue until the first days of this week.





