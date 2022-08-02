World

More than 20 killed in road accident in northern Ivory Coast

MOSCOW, August 1 – RIA Novosti. More than 20 people have died in a road accident in northern Ivory Coast, according to local publication Abidjan.net, citing sources in emergency services.
The accident occurred between the country’s largest city, Abidjan, and Alepe, the center of the department of the same name. A truck and a minibus collided on the highway.
21 people were killed in the clash and five more were injured.
Two ambulances and rescuers arrived at the scene of the accident with technical devices to free people from the cars involved in the accident.
Five people died in an accident involving a fixed-route taxi in the Stavropol Territory

