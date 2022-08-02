World

Oil burners resumed operation in Munich, writes Bloomberg

MOSCOW, August 1 – RIA Novosti. In Munich, the operation of oil burners at thermal stations was resumed and the transfer of the power unit from coal to gas was postponed, Bloomberg reports, citing a statement from the local utility company Stadtwerke Muenchen.
“Thanks to these measures, we are reducing natural gas consumption in Munich and expanding the energy mix,” the agency quoted the company as saying. Stadtwerke Muenchen did not specify what volumes of consumption they are talking about.
It is noted that oil burners are located at thermal stations, which until recently were closed.
According to the agency, Stadtwerke Muenchen has also lowered the minimum temperature in swimming pools and indoor saunas to save energy. In addition, the company launched a €10 million program to accelerate the expansion of district heating systems powered by renewable energy.
“From bad to terrible.” In the United States worsened the forecast for the gas crisis in the EU

