China warns the US about the consequences of Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

UN, August 1 – RIA Novosti. Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan will harm US-China relations, Zhang Jun, China’s envoy to the UN, said at a press conference.

“It will undermine relations between countries,” he said.

According to the diplomat, Washington should understand the consequences of such a step. Taiwan is an integral part of China, he recalled and called the issue of territorial integrity a “red line”.

“We do not allow anyone to cross this red line. We strongly oppose any separatist movements in the context of Taiwan, as well as interference in the internal affairs of the PRC,” the ambassador said.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Pelosi began her Asian tour last week, which includes visits to Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore. At the same time, the media began to massively write about the official’s intention to also visit Taiwan. She herself did not confirm this information, citing security requirements.

On Monday, Taiwanese portal ETtoday reported that Pelosi would still arrive on the island late on August 2, spend the night at the Grand Hyatt, and visit the Legislative Yuan on the morning of August 3, meet with the leadership and leave Taiwan.

Chinese Ministry of Defense spokesman Tan Kefei stressed that the official’s visit to the island would violate the “one China” principle, harm relations in the military sphere and lead to an aggravation of the situation. According to him, “the Chinese army will not watch this with folded hands and will definitely take all measures to stop external interference.”

The Taiwan issue in relations between Washington and Beijing has acquired particular importance against the backdrop of the situation in Ukraine. China emphasizes that for historical and political reasons, no analogies are appropriate, and demands not to interfere in internal affairs. The United States, formally observing the “one China principle” and not having diplomatic relations with Taipei, not only maintains ties with the island, but also regularly supplies weapons there.