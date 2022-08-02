Politico: US kills al-Qaeda leader in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, August 2 – RIA Novosti. The United States carried out a counter-terrorist operation in Afghanistan last weekend, as a result of which they managed to eliminate the leader of the al-Qaeda terrorist group * Ayman al-Zawahiri, Politico writes, citing sources familiar with the details of the operation.

Details of the operation have not yet been given. At the same time, a high-ranking representative of the US administration confirmed to journalists the fact of its holding. Without disclosing details, he noted that this operation was successful and did not provoke casualties among the civilian population.

According to Politico, the counter-terrorism operation was carried out by the CIA. US President Joe Biden is expected to deliver a speech in the coming hours informing the public of its outcome.

* A terrorist organization banned in Russia.