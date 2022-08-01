Polish president says Merkel’s ‘shocking’ call to Putin

MOSCOW, August 2 – RIA Novosti. Polish President Andrzej Duda was shocked after a call from former German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Russian leader Vladimir Putin about the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Duda stated this in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

According to him, we are talking about a joint statement by Berlin and Washington, published in July last year, according to which, in order to implement the project, it is necessary to ensure the continuation of gas supplies from Russia through Ukraine after 2024.

“In 2021, an agreement followed between President Biden and Merkel, according to which Washington refused to oppose Nord Stream 2, and on the same evening Merkel called Putin. I was shocked. This should be understood not only as an act of indifference, but as an act hostility towards Eastern Europe,” Duda said.

The Polish politician believes that relations between Warsaw and Berlin are at their worst since 1990.

“Gas projects called Nord Stream are my main reproach against Germany,” the President of Poland emphasized.

The highway with a length of 2460 kilometers runs along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. It was supposed to pump 55 billion cubic meters of gas from Russia to Germany annually. The infrastructure was ready for operation as early as September 2021, but on February 22, 2022, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stopped the certification of Nord Stream 2.