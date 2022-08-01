Chinese officer called the way to “teach a lesson” to the United States in the situation with Taiwan

MOSCOW, August 2 – RIA Novosti. Sending military jets to escort U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could prevent her visit to Taiwan and teach the U.S. a lesson, retired Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy officer Wang Yunfei wrote in an article for the Chinese newspaper Global Times.

The author of the publication clarified what he means by tracking and monitoring the aircraft with the American politician.

“We need to send military aircraft to escort the Pelosi ship. I think this is the right way. In this way, we can teach the United States and the island of Taiwan a cruel strategic lesson,” Wang Yunfei explained.

In addition, the Chinese military suggested establishing a no-fly zone in the Taiwan Strait as a possible countermeasure, banning Pelosi’s plane from landing on the island.

“It is also possible to launch ballistic missiles near the Taiwan Strait. This is a warning that the situation has reached the brink of war,” the author of the article noted.

Wang Yunfei considers the most variant scenario to be a full-scale military exercise in the Taiwan Strait, during which any of the measures he proposed can be used.

Pelosi’s Asian tour, which will take her to Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia, comes with increased global attention following reports of plans to visit Taiwan. If the visit to the Chinese island takes place despite Beijing’s protests, it would be the first visit by a speaker of the US House of Representatives since 1997. The US administration, warned by the Chinese president that “playing with fire risks getting burned,” assured Beijing of its commitment to the “one China” policy, but distanced itself from a possible visit, saying that the speaker makes decisions herself.

Taiwanese media reports that Pelosi may arrive on the island on Tuesday and meet with the leadership of the island administration on Wednesday. Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry has not confirmed these reports.

The PRC considers the island its province and always opposes any contact between Taipei representatives and current officials, especially high-ranking officials, or the military from countries with which Beijing has diplomatic relations.

Reports of a possible visit to the island by Pelosi, who Beijing calls the third most important official in the US government, expectedly provoked a very negative reaction from China. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that in the event of Pelosi’s visit to Beijing Island, he will definitely take decisive and effective measures to protect state sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the United States will be fully responsible for all the serious consequences arising from this. At the same time, the official departments of China did not specify what kind of decisive measures they were talking about.