Ukraine launches banned anti-personnel mines against Donetsk | News

The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched numerous PFM-1 anti-personnel landmines against populated neighborhoods in the city of Donetsk on Saturday, which are internationally prohibited.

Local media detail that these mines were found in several streets of the city, for which the center of Donetsk was closed so that the sappers can carry out their work in these areas.

Regarding the mines, they detailed that they fall to the ground without exploding and explode on contact, in addition to having been launched by multiple rocket launcher systems.

As a result of its detonation at least two cars were damaged; and it is unknown if such incidents left any human casualties.

In this sense, the mayor of Donetsk, Alexei Kulemzin, asked residents not to go out into the street at night because “the mines are practically invisible.”

“A team of pyrotechnicians and rescuers have been on the scene since early in the morning,” Kulemzin said, while urging local residents to exercise extreme care; and do not pick up or approach unknown objects.

The small butterfly-shaped PFM-1 landmines are prohibited by the 1997 Ottawa Convention, to which Ukraine is a party. Previously, last Wednesday from the Donetsk People’s Republic itself, the discovery of these mines in several streets in the northwestern part of the city had been reported.

