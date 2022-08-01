Magnitude 6.0 earthquake reported in Nepal | News

The Nepal Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center (Nemrc) reported on Sunday the occurrence of a magnitude 6.0 earthquake about 147 kilometers east-southeast of Kathmandu, its capital.

The Nemrc details that the epicenter of the earthquake was located about 10 kilometers deep in the vicinity of the Khotang district, and traveled from 65 km northwest of Dharan to 26 km west of Bhojpur, towns located in Nepalese territory.

Due to its dimensions, local media detailed that it was perceptible by millions of people in that Asian nation and in India, within a radius of 300 kilometers, although no damage to people as a result of it has yet been reported.

Which was specifically located at 27.14 degrees North latitude, and 86.67 degrees East longitude; in addition to constituting the third telluric movement that is registered in the country in the month of July.

Previously, two other earthquakes were detected, one of 4.7 and another of 4.1, without severe consequences to infrastructure and human beings; while the last earthquake of magnitude 6.0 compiled in the country dates from July 15, 2020.

Meanwhile, in April 2015, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake shook Nepal, leaving more than 8,700 fatalities and destroying half a million houses, in addition to moving Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world, three centimeters to the southwest, according to a study of the National Institute of Cartography and Geology of China.

