Russia presents its new naval doctrine on Navy Day | News

On the anniversary of the Russian Navy, President Vladimir Putin presented this Sunday the new naval doctrine, which seeks to guarantee the means for the defense of its territory, while considering the United States and NATO as its main enemies due to its expansionist desires.

The new Russian naval doctrine, promulgated by decree by President Putin, will allow it to expand its potential at sea, although, the text assures, without being aimed at confrontation.

Among other things, it will streamline the mobilization of resources by the Navy, which will include civilian ships and their crews, in addition to the use of maritime infrastructure in times of war, he said.

Happy Navy day:

Russia is celebrating Navy Day with a warship parade on the Neva River in St. Petersburg. A total of 40 vessels of different types and more than 3,000 servicemen are stated to participate in the main event. President Vladimir Putin is attending the event. pic.twitter.com/qx0fCxsoiy

The signing ceremony of the decrees on the approval of the Naval Doctrine of the Russian Federation and the Charter of Ships of the Russian Navy took place in the building of the St. Petersburg State Historical Museum in the Peter and Paul Fortress.

Delivering a speech to the troops, Putin said that Russia’s new Naval Doctrine “has clearly outlined the borders and areas of national interests”, first and foremost in the waters of the Arctic, the Black Sea, the seas of Okhotsk and Bering, the Baltiysk Strait and the Kuril Strait.

The president highlighted in his speech the capabilities of the Russian Navy. “He can give a withering response to anyone who dares to attack our sovereignty and freedom.”

The Day of the Russian Navy is celebrated with military parades that take place in the main port cities of the country.

The Russian city of Saint Petersburg hosts this Sunday the main naval parade that is celebrated in the framework of the Day of the Russian Navy.

Ships from all the fleets of the Eurasian country participate in the event, as well as those of the Border Service of the Federal Security Service and the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

The parade traditionally consists of naval, air, land and coastal parts. This year more than 40 ships, boats and submarines participate, as well as 42 planes and more than 3,500 military personnel.

Putin declared on Sunday that the Russian fleet is “capable of responding with lightning speed to anyone who decides to threaten” the country’s sovereignty and freedom and assured that Russia will firmly protect its maritime borders by all means.

According to Putin, the current situation in the world requires Russia to take “adequate, prompt and decisive” actions. “I am convinced that the current generation of sailors and officers is a reliable and indestructible pillar of the Fatherland.”





