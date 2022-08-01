Former Philippine President Fidel Ramos dies at 94 | News

Former Philippine President Fidel Ramos died this Sunday at the age of 94 from complications arising from Covid-19, the Government reported through the Press Secretary.

Rose Beatrix Cruz-Angeles, press secretary for Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, confirmed Ramos’ death.

“It is with great sorrow that we have learned of the passing of President Fidel V. Ramos. He leaves behind a colorful legacy and a safe place in history for his participation in the great changes in our country, in his roles as military officer and executive ruler,” he said. .

“We convey our deep condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and relatives. He is in our prayers,” added Angeles.

Ramos held the country’s presidency between 1992 and 1998, a time when the archipelago was opened to foreign investment and was considered one of Asia’s economic “tigers” for its strong economic growth until the 1997 crisis.

The former president is one of the key figures in the return of democracy in the Philippines and the fall of dictator Ferdinand Marcos in 1986.

As president, he pushed through fiscal and economic reforms, thereby helping revitalize the economy in this Southeast Asian country.

