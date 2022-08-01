Murder of Nigerian migrant sparks outrage in Italy | News

The death of a Nigerian migrant after being beaten to death in the Italian city of Civitanova Marche has sparked outrage in the European country as various right-wing parties use the issue of curbing migration as a campaign banner for next September’s elections.

Beaten to death in broad daylight with no one intervening to stop the attack in Civitanova Marche, a tourist port on the Adriatic coast, Alika Ogorchukwu’s family demanded justice, while dozens of migrants protested the crime.

Police on Friday arrested an Italian man, reportedly suffering from psychiatric problems, after video footage of the attack was widely circulated on Italian news websites and social media, sparking outrage at the brutality.

The murder of Alika Ogorchukwu in Italy is terrible. Not only did no one intervene, but also the victim (39 years old) was wearing a crutch due to a traffic accident that she suffered and that led her to beg after losing her job.

“We want justice!” African migrants have chanted in the same place where the Nigerian Ogorchukwu was assaulted and beaten to death on one of the most important streets in the town of Civitanova Marche.

There are bouquets of flowers and posters in memory of the deceased immigrant, reports the Italian press.

“The apologies of Filippo Claudio Ferlazzo (to the author of the crime) are not enough. Now we only need justice, not revenge. It is difficult to understand what happened,” Francesco Mantella, the victim’s family’s lawyer, told the media.

Alika Ogorchukwu, a 39-year-old Nigerian, with a wife and an 8-year-old son, died on Friday afternoon at the hands of the Italian Ferlazzo, 32, who hit him with his own crutch and then killed him on the ground in the center of the city , in broad daylight.

It also comes as Italy is entering a parliamentary election campaign in which the right-wing coalition has already made migration an issue.

“The murder of Alika Ogorchukwu is shocking,” Enrico Letta, a former prime minister and leader of the left-wing Democratic Party, wrote on Twitter, naming the vendor who died on Friday.

“Unheard of ferocity. Generalized indifference. There can be no justification.”

Right-wing leader Matteo Salvini, who is making security a key element of his campaign, also expressed outrage at the death, saying “security has no color and…must go back to being a right.”

Ogorchukwu turned to selling produce on the street after he was hit by a car and lost his job as a laborer due to his injuries, said Daniel Amanza, who heads the ACSIM association for migrants in the Marche region. Macerata province.





