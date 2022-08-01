Chinese Army reaffirms sovereignty over the island of Taiwan | News

The Chinese military reported Sunday that the patrols on the island of Taiwan are to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity as influential US lawmaker Nancy Pelosi undertook a tour of the Southeast Asian region.

However, in a statement from the president of the United States House of Representatives, it is not mentioned whether the congresswoman will visit Taiwan, a point that has been the origin of the strong protest of the Chinese government, which considers Taipei a province in rebellion.

At a press conference, Colonel-in-Chief Shen Jinke, spokesman for the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force, said: “The PLA Air Force’s sacred mission is to safeguard the territory of our motherland.”

I’m leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific to reaffirm America’s unshakeable commitment to our allies & friends in the region. In Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea & Japan, we’ll hold high-level meetings to discuss how we can further our shared interests & values.

— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi)

July 31, 2022

The Air Force has conducted patrols with fighter jets of various types around the island of Taiwan, honing and improving the ability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Shen said.

“The Air Force has the firm determination, full confidence and sufficient ability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Shen said.

Shen also said that the PLA’s patrols in the South China Sea are to increase its ability to deal with all kinds of security threats.

The spokesman made the remarks at a press conference on a PLA Air Force open-door event in Changchun, the capital of northeast China’s Jilin Province, scheduled to start from Aug. 26-30.

On the other hand, Pelosi mentions in a statement that the tour will take her through “Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.”

She and her accompanying delegation “will hold high-level meetings to discuss how we can advance shared interests and values, including peace and security, economic growth and trade, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Climate, Human Rights and Democratic Governance”.

Pelosi travels accompanied, among others, by the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Gregory Meeks, or the chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, Mark Takano.

Pelosi’s possible visit to Taiwan increased tension between the United States and China, after Beijing warned Washington that it would pay the consequences if the congresswoman arrived on the island, a territory over which the Chinese government historically claims sovereignty.





