Political crisis in Iraq intensifies after seizure of parliament | News

The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mostafá al Kazemi, ordered the suspension this Sunday of the working day in most of the official institutions to calm the tension before the day of protests on Saturday that led to a new takeover of parliament.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Protesters storm Iraq’s Parliament again

“The only exceptions to this order,” according to the statement collected by the official Iraqi news agency INA, “will take place in the security and health institutions, in which a 50% reduced working day will be applied.”

On the other hand, the Iraqi Coordination Framework, the majority bloc in parliament, announced this Saturday the postponement of the demonstrations it called, “until further notice”, to give time for dialogue and political solutions “in order to guarantee unity”.

Massive Protests in Iraq!!!

Sadrist protested!

A bulldozer demolishes security barriers at the entrance of a government zone in Iraq.

The Protesters invaded and took over Parliament for the 2nd time this week and occupy many Government buildings… pic.twitter.com/17VkU6CEUG

— 777 HERCULES 777 (@77HERCULES77)

July 30, 2022

The political crisis in Iraq deepened on Saturday after supporters of influential Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr seized parliament for the second time this week.

The seizure occurs after massive demonstrations in protest against the candidate for prime minister of the Coordination Framework formation, Mohamed Shia al Sudani.

“The people have decided to start a sit-in inside Parliament,” one of the leaders of the Sadrist Movement, Al Said Ibrahim al Yabri, announced on his Facebook account, without specifying the duration of the protest.

Supporters of Shi’ite leader Muqtada al-Sadr pitch tents and prepare for a lengthy sit-in to protest efforts by their rivals to form a government.

Almost 10 months after the October elections, Iraq remains without a new government despite intense factional negotiations.

For the moment, the security forces are allowing protesters and Legislative workers to enter and leave freely, while the around 4,000-5,000 Sadrists who remain in the building and its surroundings are organizing with tents and committees to hold out for an indefinite period of time. with the protests.

Among its requests, according to some of its members, are the dissolution of Parliament and the calling of new elections, although for the moment its leader has not yet ruled on the takeover and its demands.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source