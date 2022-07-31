Kosovo PM accuses Vučić of tension in northern province

BELGRADE, July 31 – RIA Novosti. The Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed Kosovo, Albin Kurti, accused Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and official Belgrade of tension in the north of the region.

Air raid sirens sounded in the northern part of Mitrovica after 18.00 (19.00 Moscow time) on Sunday, in the north of Kosovo Serbs are building barricades on the narrow sections of roads tested in recent years in the place of Rudare, on the Pristina-Leposavich highway and not far from the city of Zvecan. Roads are blocked. Kosovo Albanians gather en masse in “their” southern part of the city of Kosovska Mitrovica near the bridge leading to the northern, “Serbian” side, where local Serbs gather.

The police of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo in the evening announced the shots in the direction of its employees during the tension in the north of the province, no one was injured. According to local media, one local Serb was injured during the incident on the barricades near the Yarine checkpoint, he was taken to the Kosovska Mitrovica clinical center.

“Illegal structures, before the issuance of documents for entry and exit from Kosovo, blocked the roads, which was planned in advance,” Kurti said in a video message on Facebook* (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation as extremist).

“This was preceded by statements, meetings and meetings in Belgrade and Raska. These aggressive actions were planned and incited there. Vucic and (Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija Petar – ed.) Petkovic are responsible for the unrest,” the Kosovo “premier” claims.

Earlier, the police of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo closed the administrative line for passenger traffic and transport at the Brnjak and Yarine crossing points in the north of the province due to the blockade of roads towards the checkpoint and urged citizens to use other crossing points.

According to local media, in front of the new base of the border police of the self-proclaimed Kosovo, not far from the administrative checkpoint of the Yarine crossing, many fighters of the rapid reaction unit with automatic weapons, helmets and bulletproof vests are distributed.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, in an address to citizens on Sunday, said that the police of the self-proclaimed Kosovo at midnight on August 1 will begin an operation in the north of the region and block the entry of citizens with personal documents issued by the Serbian authorities, as well as an action to re-register cars to the numbers of the “Republic of Kosovo”. Vučić urged the Kosovo Albanian authorities to maintain peace and warned that in the event of aggressive actions against the Serbs in Kosovo, “Serbia will win.”

