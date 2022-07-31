The President of Serbia arrived at the General Staff

BELGRADE, July 31 – RIA Novosti. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić arrived at the General Staff on Sunday evening in light of tensions in northern Kosovo and Metohija, the Vecherne Novosti portal reports.

In the northern part of Kosovska-Mitrovica after 18.00 (19.00 Moscow time) on Sunday, air raid sirens sounded, in the north of Kosovo, the Serbs are building barricades on the narrow sections of roads tested in recent years in the place of Rudare, on the Pristina-Leposavich highway and not far from the city of Zvecan. Roads are blocked. Kosovo Albanians gather en masse in “their” southern part of the city of Kosovska Mitrovica near the bridge leading to the northern, “Serbian” side, where local Serbs gather.

Yesterday, 15:25 Vučić: provocations against Serbs began with the filing of the “prime minister” of Kosovo Kurti

The police of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo in the evening announced the shots in the direction of its employees during the tension in the north of the province, no one was injured. According to local media, one local Serb was injured on the barricades near the Yarine checkpoint during the incident, he was taken to the Kosovska Mitrovica clinical center.

The Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed Kosovo, Albin Kurti, accused Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and official Belgrade of tension in the north of the region.

“The President of Serbia and the Supreme Commander of our army arrived at the General Staff of the Serbian Army,” the portal of the publication reports.

Earlier, the police of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo closed the administrative line for passenger traffic and transport at the Brnjak and Yarine crossing points in the north of the province due to the blockade of roads towards the checkpoint and urged citizens to use other crossing points.

According to local media, in front of the new base of the border police of the self-proclaimed Kosovo, not far from the administrative point of the crossing “Yarine”, many fighters of the rapid reaction unit with automatic weapons, helmets and bulletproof vests were distributed.

Vučić, in an address to citizens on Sunday, said that the police of the self-proclaimed Kosovo at midnight on August 1 will begin an operation in the north of the province and block the entry of citizens with personal documents issued by the Serbian authorities, as well as an action to re-register cars to the numbers of the “Republic of Kosovo”. Vučić urged the Kosovo Albanian authorities to maintain peace and warned that in the event of aggressive actions against the Serbs in Kosovo, “Serbia will win.”