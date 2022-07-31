Special Representative of the UN Secretary General urged to avoid escalation in Kosovo

UN, August 1 – RIA Novosti. Special Representative and Head of the UN Mission in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, Caroline Ziade, is concerned about the events in the province, calls to prevent further escalation and restore free movement, RIA Novosti was told at the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK).

“Special Representative of the Secretary General and head of UNMIK Caroline Ziade is following developments in northern Kosovo with concern. She calls for calm, restoration of freedom of movement and prevention of further escalation,” the mission noted.

“I call on everyone to solve problems in good faith through dialogue, with the assistance of the EU, in order to strengthen stability and security for all,” added Ziade, whose words were quoted in the mission.

Aggravation of the situation on the border of Kosovo and Serbia. Online reporting