The US criticized the prime minister of the self-proclaimed Kosovo

Grenell added that he spoke with his friend from Kosovo, who said that a situation like the current one “has not happened in the last 15 years.”

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, in an address to citizens on Sunday, said that the police of the self-proclaimed Kosovo at midnight on August 1 will begin an operation in the north of the region and block the entry of citizens with personal documents issued by the Serbian authorities, and an action will also begin to re-register cars to the numbers of the “Republic of Kosovo”. Vučić urged the Kosovo Albanian authorities to maintain peace and warned that in the event of aggressive actions against the Serbs in Kosovo, “Serbia will win.”