Vucic announced work to reduce tensions in Kosovo

BELGRADE, August 1 – RIA Novosti. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said he expects tensions in Kosovo to ease and Belgrade will do everything possible to achieve this.
Vučić visited the General Staff on Monday night, where he spoke with the command of the Serbian army in light of the escalation in Kosovo.
“It is very important for us that the dialogue (with Pristina under the auspices of the EU. – Ed.) be continued and try to resolve issues peacefully. I am sure that we will have good news in a short time, I hope not tonight, but tomorrow there will be a de-escalation, and we will have time to prepare for the conversation and, through compromise, come to the preservation of peace,” Vučić said by phone on TV Pink.
“We are working to reduce tensions, we are doing everything we can and how we can, this is the most important thing for us. No matter how difficult it is, there will be no surrender and Serbia will win,” the Serbian leader stressed, thanking the Kosovo Serbs for restraint.
Aggravation of the situation on the border of Kosovo and Serbia. Online reporting
NATO mission threatened to intervene in the situation on the border of Kosovo and Serbia

