Vucic thanked Russia for its support in the situation with Kosovo

BELGRADE, August 1 – RIA Novosti. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic thanked the Russian Foreign Ministry for its support during the escalation in Kosovo and Metohija.
Vučić visited the General Staff on Monday night, where he spoke with the command of the Serbian army in light of the escalation in Kosovo.

“I especially want to thank you, we always forget, because it goes without saying for us and for them, representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry, who accurately noticed what was happening and reacted very, very correctly,” Vucic said by phone on TV Pink. .

He also thanked the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, and other EU representatives for the “correct reaction.”
Aggravation of the situation on the border of Kosovo and Serbia. Online reporting
NATO mission threatened to intervene in the situation on the border of Kosovo and Serbia

