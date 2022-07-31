World

NATO contingent commander to meet with Kosovo Serbs, Vučić says

BELGRADE, August 1 – RIA Novosti. Commander of the NATO contingent in Kosovo and Metohija Ferenc Kajari will meet on Monday night with representatives of the Kosovo Serbs in light of the escalation in Kosovo, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said by phone on TV Pink.
Vučić visited the General Staff on Monday night, where he spoke with the command of the Serbian army in light of the escalation in Kosovo.
“Chief of the General Staff, General Milan Moysilovic, had a conversation with the commander of KFOR (NATO contingent in Kosovo. – Ed.), It is important that the conversation took place in a correct atmosphere and professionally. Both sides assumed obligations, primarily on the exchange of information, because there were a lot of false reports, misinformation, and at midnight (1.00 Moscow time) we expect a conversation between the KFOR commander in Mitrovica with (the head of the Serbian List party) Goran Rakic ​​and representatives of the Serbs,” Vučić said.
