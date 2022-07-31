How to combat human trafficking in the world? | News

This Saturday marks the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, a date decreed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2013 to seek awareness in humanity and, especially in governments about the difficult situation caused by the expansion of this crime. on an international level.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Global challenges in human trafficking and sexual abuse

Considered as one of the most serious crimes of human rights violations and as the slavery of the 21st century, human trafficking consists of the deprivation of people of their freedom and their rights by third parties.

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) plays an important role in preventing those in need of international protection from becoming victims of trafficking and in ensuring that the international protection needs of victims of human trafficking are properly identified.

In addition, it should help States to ensure that victims of trafficking without identity documents can establish a nationality status. For this, the UNHCR collaborates with organizations such as the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the International Labor Organization (ILO).

This scourge left some 50,000 victims in more than 140 countries in 2018. That is why it is necessary to know tools to detect and combat it. Above all, because women continue to be the main victims of trafficking, with 46 percent of the total affected and 19 percent of the total in the case of girls.

How to deal with human trafficking in the world

With verification of job offers

It is usual for many people to be attracted by a job offer with great benefits and salaries, even with trips and changes of country in which they live. Many cases of human trafficking use this method to attract victims.

In general, the contracting party is interested in visa processes, accommodation, money for travel expenses, among other details. It is best to verify that the job offer is true. For that, you can check the company on your social networks, or search on platforms where employment is offered such as Linkedin or others.

Checking with direct workers is also another viable option. Confirming with at least three independent entities, either with people or social networks, is essential, since they may have an entire trafficking network involved behind them. In some countries like Colombia, there is a direct line to verify a job offer.

Learn about human trafficking

The best way to be protected against a phenomenon is to dominate and know all the possible information about it. In the chaos of this crime, it is difficult to know everything in depth, but there is a lot of information on how they capture people, in order to be alert and able to detect the deception.

With the knowledge of the situations that the victims go through, the scenarios where the captures occur the most, and what to do in case of being at risk or knowing someone who may be, you will be able to differentiate between human trafficking and smuggling.

In addition to the IOM, the UNHCR and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODOC), there are institutions, the media and NGOs dedicated to assisting victims and providing support or information.

Build support networks

One way to detect a suspected case of human trafficking is when, for example, being deceived, the person stops making calls or having contact with their parents, families, friends or acquaintances. That person will not talk about her work situation if she manages to communicate with someone.

In turn, you will not have time to return to your city or to receive visits from your loved ones. For this, it is important to build support networks based on dialogue and knowledge of one’s own reality and that of others. Being social helps. If you are unable to notify the Police, your support network will be there for you.

Correct use of the Internet

Digital networks are the ideal space for trafficking networks to make contact with victims. In many cases, only with personal information, they manage to capture children and adolescents. But adults are also exposed.

In this sense, it is essential to take care of your public data on social networks, not accept friend requests from strangers and not send explicit photos. In the face of any threat, you should notify your family and report to the authorities if the conduct borders on bullying or harassment.

Parents should teach their children to take care of their image and how they use the network of networks. Traffickers tend to show themselves as charismatic and sociable in these networks, they are interested in their lives. In that case, the first thing is to doubt.

travel with caution

Before a new trip, both national and international, you must bring all the documents that can identify you (DNI or passport). Look for the characteristics of the place you are going to travel to, what numbers to call in case of risk or what institutions or places you can go to.

Embassies in your home country can help. The Police, the Prosecutor’s Office or other entities can resolve particular situations, including aggression. Perhaps there is a single line to deal with trafficking in the city or country you are visiting. Saving those contacts is not too much.

Report

Many times, although the situation seems unusual, people do not report it. Do not be afraid. This is the first step to eradicate trafficking. If you are a victim, speak up, as this will help other people who are going through that situation. As a victim, you will not be charged with a crime, instead, the law protects you.

In 2018, 50 percent of victims were trafficked for sexual exploitation and 38 percent for forced labor. One in three victims that year was a child. In addition to sexual exploitation and forced labour, servitude is another purpose for which trafficking is used.

The fight against this phenomenon needs everyone’s help. We must begin to apply this knowledge to daily life and to the lives of known people. Sharing information and knowledge with acquaintances can save them from human trafficking in the world.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source