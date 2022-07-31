Ethiopian army kills 150 fighters of the Al Shabab group | News

Nearly 500 Al-Shabab fighters crossed into eastern Ethiopia for the first time last week and clashed with the African country’s armed forces along the border, local and military officials said, adding that at least 150 terrorists were killed.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Suicide attack in southern Somalia leaves 13 dead

In the third round of fighting in nine days, regional forces killed more than 150 al-Shabab militants during border clashes, the state news agency and a regional commander reported.

They added about the death of one of the founders of the terrorist group, Fuad Mohamed Khalaf, also known as Fuad Shangole. For a long time, the United States had offered a $5 million reward for information leading to his capture.

The attacks add to the complex security landscape in Ethiopia, where the central government is trying to quell an insurgency and calm paramilitary groups in two different regions.

On July 20, it was reported that Al-Shabab had attacked towns near the Ethiopian, namely Aato and Yeed, where the Liyu police were camped. Both cities are located in the Bakool region of southwestern Somalia, on the border with Ethiopia.

The fighters tried to attack an area on the border between the two countries and enter Ethiopia, but their attack, the second in recent days, was repulsed by the Ethiopian armed forces.

Mustafe Omer, president of the Somali regional state, confirmed that the al-Shabab group has tried to launch attacks in border areas of the Somali region.

However, the plot was “completely foiled” in a joint operation carried out by the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) together with security forces in the region, it added.

Omer mentioned that the terrorist group tried to enter the areas where oil is available in the region. In addition, the militant group’s attempt to enter the center of the country through the Afdheer area was interrupted.

Other sources estimate that 180 militiamen have fallen in combat in recent days.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source