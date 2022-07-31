Protesters storm Iraq’s parliament again | News

The supporters of the Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr took over parliament in Baghdad this Saturday, in less than a week, to prevent legislators from choosing Mohammed al Sudani as the new prime minister, after he has been linked to the previous government, accused of corruption.

Protesters have once again breached the Iraqi parliament in a show of support for influential Shi’ite leader Muqtada al-Sadr, leaving at least 125 injured and escalating a political standoff.

Saturday’s protest comes days after protesters stormed the legislative body and suspended a session to nominate a new prime minister.

Iraq ���� 7/30/22

The towns continue to rise

Thousands of people invaded Iraq’s parliament for the second time today against the appointment of a prime minister considered corrupt pic.twitter.com/Nay6oyHgQT

— Divergent (@Divergent_4528)

July 30, 2022

Iraqi security forces used tear gas and sound bombs to try to repel the crowd, injuring several protesters.

Today’s protests began early in the morning with thousands of demonstrators occupying the central Tahrir Square in Baghdad, where they chanted slogans against Iran’s influence in politics, against corruption and against Al Sudani’s candidacy.

Thousands of supporters gathered by Sadr and his Sadrist Movement tore down concrete barriers on Saturday and entered the Green Zone, which houses government departments and foreign missions, before storming parliament.

The tension increased in June, when the Sadrista Bloc, which won the elections last October with 73 seats, withdrew from Parliament due to the blocking of the Coordination Framework to elect a president and form a government.

The protesters oppose the candidacy of al-Sudani, a former minister and former provincial governor, chosen by the Coordination Framework for the post of prime minister.

The Coordination Framework coalition, a group of Shia parties close to Iran, were heavily defeated in last year’s legislative elections, in which the Sayirún alliance won.

This new action on the Iraqi Parliament once again highlights the political blockade that exists in the democracy of the Middle Eastern country and the lack of understanding between the different opposing sides, together with a clear political tension,





