Spain confirms second death from monkeypox | News

The Spanish Ministry of Health confirmed this Saturday the second death as a result of monkeypox when a cumulative of almost 4,300 positive cases is registered in the country.

More than 10 cases of monkeypox detected in Cádiz, Spain

The Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs reported that the patient was 31 years old with meningoencephalitis and died while admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Reina Sofía University Hospital in Córdoba.

The health authorities indicated that the first death from the disease occurred this Friday in the Valencian Community from a complication of encephalitis associated with monkeypox.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed today the second death from monkeypox in Spain.

These two deaths are the only ones registered in European territory as a result of the disease, meanwhile, five deaths have been recorded in Africa and one in Brazil.

The National Epidemiological Surveillance Network (RENAVE) reports 4,298 confirmed cases in the Iberian nation, of which 3,750 patients have been followed up while 120 have been hospitalized for 3.2 percent.

Likewise, in the rest of Europe a total of 10,059 cases have been recorded. Among the countries with the highest number of infections, apart from Spain, 2,540 are reported in Germany, 2,367 in the United Kingdom, 1,837 in France, 878 in the Netherlands and 633 in Portugal.

The World Health Organization declared the monkeypox disease a public health emergency of international importance last week, meanwhile, assuring that it poses a risk to the global community.





