Pope Francis highlights genocide against indigenous people in Canada | News

Pope Francis recognized that what happened in the residential schools that the Catholic Church and other Christian churches directed in Canada, against the indigenous people of the region “was a genocide.”

CMIO.org in sequence:

Pope Francis ends pastoral visit to Canada

Upon his return to Rome, a journalist questioned the pontiff why he had not referred to the violence against indigenous people, especially children, in Canada by representatives of the Church as “genocide.”

“It is true, I did not use the word because it did not come to my head, but I described the genocide and asked for forgiveness, forgiveness for this activity that is genocidal,” Francis replied according to Vatican News.

For example, I have condemned this, haven’t I? Get the kids out and change the culture, change the mind, change the traditions, change a race, let’s say, a whole culture. Yes, it is a technical word genocide but I have not used it because it has not come to mind, but I have described that… but it is true, it is genocide”, said Pope Francis.

“Yes, yes, calm down. You say that I have said yes, that it has been a genocide, thank you, ”she concluded.

On the other hand, Francisco has left the door open for his resignation, but has specified that he is not currently thinking about it, although he has recognized that he has to reduce his activity, especially in terms of the pace of travel.

“I don’t think I can maintain the same pace of travel as before. I think that, at my age, and with these limitations, I have to save my strength a little to be able to serve the Church, or on the contrary, think about the possibility of becoming a aside,” said Francisco, 85.

During a press conference that took place on the plane that takes him back to the Vatican, he said: “The door is open. It is a very normal option.”

The Vatican head of state assured that he is not thinking of resigning right now, but that does not mean that he cannot begin to assess this possibility soon.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source