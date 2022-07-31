At least 32 dead left by arson in Madagascar | News

Police authorities in Madagascar reported this Saturday that at least 32 people died as a result of a fire caused by cattle rustlers in the community of Ambolotarakely in the Ankazobe district.

According to the Antananarivo police, the cattle thieves acted in this way in retaliation for actions that had previously occurred between neighbors and criminal gangs in the town located 100 kilometers from the capital.

Similarly, law enforcement officials assured that an investigative process is being carried out in order to arrest those responsible for this new massacre registered in the rural community.

The Minister of National Defense presented condoleances to the names of the President of the Republic, the Premier Minister and the Government of the families of the deceased sur Ankazobe. A visit aux blessés avec le Chef de l’État-Major des Armées, et le Commandant de la Gendarmerie. pic.twitter.com/tleQ2zmM8t

— Ministry of National Defense Madagascar (@MDN_Madagascar)

July 30, 2022

In this sense, the Minister of National Defense, Richard Rakotonirina, and other officials went to Ankazobe to support the investigative work.

At the same time, it is reported that around 5:00 am (local time) the victims were locked in two houses, which the attackers set on fire. In turn, the bandits fired on those who tried to escape.

✅The Minister of #defend yourself Nationale���� et le Chef de l’État-Major des Armées furent présents au CO de la ZDS IKOPA, tôt ce matin.

☑️Ils ont donné à l’armée les missions de déploiement afin d’arrêter et endiguer les dahalo auteurs des actes sur #Ankazobe. pic.twitter.com/iY1DhzUd2d

— Ministry of National Defense Madagascar (@MDN_Madagascar)

July 30, 2022

According to local sources, the country has experienced an increase in the number of cases of violence between owners of plots and criminals mainly associated with cattle theft.

Last year, around 45 people were killed after clashes between residents and cattle rustlers in two towns in Marovitsika county, following an attack carried out by 120 armed bandits.

Among the causes of these increasingly frequent episodes of violence is the severe drought that, together with the effects of climate change, has seriously deteriorated the country’s economic situation.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



