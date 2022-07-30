Saakashvili leaves Georgian politics, says lawyer

TBILISI, July 30 – RIA Novosti. Imprisoned former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili is leaving Georgian politics and intends to leave his United National Movement party, his lawyer Valery Gelbakhiani said.

Saakashvili is the founder of Georgia’s largest opposition party, the United National Movement.

“Apparently, he has been thinking about this for a long time, but no one gave him the opportunity to announce it publicly, because they did not want scandalous dissonance. And now he declares that he has no claims against anyone. His political resource has exhausted its agenda, days and tasks have also changed. His main task is to monitor his health , escape from possible danger, death,” the lawyer told reporters.

According to him, “he generally leaves Georgian politics, not only from the National Movement, now it is a matter of life and death, not politics.”

The lawyer claims that “Saakashvili is no longer interested in politics.”