Zelensky announces mandatory evacuation from UAF-controlled part of the DPR

“There is a government decree on mandatory evacuation from the Donetsk region, everything is being organized. Full support, full assistance – both logistical and payments. We only need the decision of the people themselves, who have not yet accepted it for themselves,” the statement posted on the website says. Zelensky’s office

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, Putin noted, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass. The ultimate goal of the special military operation, according to the President of the Russian Federation, is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.