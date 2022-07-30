Zakharova called the situation with the flights of Pelosi inadequate and surreal

MOSCOW, July 31 – RIA Novosti. The situation with the Asian tour of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi is inadequate and surreal, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel.

“On the one hand, I want to call Pelosi’s flights a dangerous military-political adventurism. On the other hand, “flights in a dream and in reality.” Everything that happens to American politics is so inadequate and surreal,” Zakharova wrote.

The day before, Pelosi went on an Asian tour, during which she will visit Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore. It was reported that she intends to visit Taiwan, but the speaker herself refused to comment on this information, citing security requirements.

Pelosi’s possible visit to Taiwan was discussed back in April, but then she canceled her Asian tour due to a sudden infection with the coronavirus. As the media wrote, Chinese diplomats worked hard to convey to the US congressmen the undesirability of the speaker’s visit to the island.

The Taiwan issue in relations between Washington and Beijing has acquired particular importance against the backdrop of the situation in Ukraine. China emphasizes that, for historical and political reasons, no analogy is appropriate, and demands that the United States not interfere in its internal affairs. Washington, formally observing the “principle of one China” and not having diplomatic relations with Taipei, not only maintains ties with the island, but also regularly supplies weapons there.