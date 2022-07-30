President’s motorcade fired at in Guatemala

MEXICO CITY, July 31 – RIA Novosti. The motorcade of Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammatea was fired upon near the border with Mexico, the politician was not injured, one of the attackers was detained, the Sonora radio station reported.

“The attack on the presidential delegation in the village of La Laguna, Xakaltenango, Department of Huehuetenango has been confirmed. Soldiers repelled the attack, wounded and captured one Mexican,” the radio station said.

According to the radio station, the four attackers tried to hide in Mexico, but were detained by the military at the border. It is specified that all the detainees are citizens of Guatemala.